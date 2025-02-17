Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Nine crosses and clean sheet
Rao-Lisoa registered nine crosses (one accurate) and five tackles in Sunday's 1-0 win against Reims.
Rao-Lisoa recorded a season-high nine crosses Sunday, however he had just one accurate cross and failed to create a chance. He played well on the defensive end too as he helped keep his first clean sheet of the season, contributing three tackles and four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
