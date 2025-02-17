Fantasy Soccer
Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Nine crosses and clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Rao-Lisoa registered nine crosses (one accurate) and five tackles in Sunday's 1-0 win against Reims.

Rao-Lisoa recorded a season-high nine crosses Sunday, however he had just one accurate cross and failed to create a chance. He played well on the defensive end too as he helped keep his first clean sheet of the season, contributing three tackles and four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Lilian Rao-Lisoa
Angers
More Stats & News
