Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Shows flashes of attacking threat

Rao-Lisoa generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

It says a lot about Angers' 1-0 loss to PSG on Saturday that a wing-back was the player who showed the most attacking intent for them. Yet, Rao-Lisoa was one of a few bright spots for the visitors. In 90 minutes played, the 24 year old completed both of his dribble attempts, made two passes into the final third, and won seven of his 11 duels. It was one of Rao-Lisoa's better starts of the season for the club and he will hope to build on the momentum this Sunday against Montpellier.