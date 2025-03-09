Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Six crosses in loss

Rao-Lisoa logged six crosses (three accurate) in Angers' 2-0 loss to Brest Sunday.

The defender created two chances for his side, but was largely unable to find teammates on his crosses. Monaco is a tough matchup for Rao-Lisoa and Angers, but the club has allowed at least one goal in nine of its last 10 matches across all competitions so there's some chances to break through.