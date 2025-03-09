Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Six crosses in loss
Rao-Lisoa logged six crosses (three accurate) in Angers' 2-0 loss to Brest Sunday.
The defender created two chances for his side, but was largely unable to find teammates on his crosses. Monaco is a tough matchup for Rao-Lisoa and Angers, but the club has allowed at least one goal in nine of its last 10 matches across all competitions so there's some chances to break through.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now