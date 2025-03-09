Fantasy Soccer
Lilian Rao-Lisoa headshot

Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Six crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Rao-Lisoa logged six crosses (three accurate) in Angers' 2-0 loss to Brest Sunday.

The defender created two chances for his side, but was largely unable to find teammates on his crosses. Monaco is a tough matchup for Rao-Lisoa and Angers, but the club has allowed at least one goal in nine of its last 10 matches across all competitions so there's some chances to break through.

Lilian Rao-Lisoa
Angers
