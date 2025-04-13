Lilian Rao-Lisoa News: Solid performance in win

Rao-Lisoa attempted five crosses (two accurate), four tackles (three successful) and created two chances in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Montpellier.

Rao-Lisoa put in a strong 80-minute shift and picked up a clean sheet in Sunday's league clash with Montpellier. The 24-year-old was busy all over the pitch, creating multiple chances going forward, including a corner kick, while also recording three successful tackles to go with six duels won on the defensive end.