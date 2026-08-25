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Linton Maina Injury: Expected to be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Maina suffered only a mild shin injury and is expected to return to training later this week, which could put him in contention for Saturday's opener against Hoffenheim, according to ksta.

Maina suffered a mild shin injury during a training duel Tuesday and was forced to leave the session early. He is expected to rest Wednesday before returning to team training later this week, with the club anticipating he will be available Saturday. He had been in contention for a starting role, but Jan Thielmann's involvement in the cup could give him the edge even if Maina is fit.

Linton Maina
1. FC Köln
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