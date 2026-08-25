Linton Maina Injury: Picks up injury in training

Maina was forced to leave Tuesday's training session early after suffering an injury and is uncertain for Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Hoffenheim, according to Bild.

Maina suffered the issue following a challenge during Tuesday's session and initially attempted to continue before eventually leaving the pitch in visible discomfort. The exact severity remains unclear, though there is hope the problem is limited to a knock and will not prevent him from featuring Saturday. Maina had been pushing for a starting role following a strong preseason and an assist in the DFB-Pokal win over Wurzburger Kickers. His status will depend on further assessment, with Jan Thielmann a likely option on the right flank if Maina is unable to recover in time.