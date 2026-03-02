Linton Maina Injury: Resumes progressive training

Maina (ribs) returns progressively to team training but isn't fit to make the match squad yet, according to the club.

Maina is still working his way back from the fractured rib he suffered against Wolfsburg, but he has steadily ramped up his workload in team training, putting a return to the matchday squad in the coming weeks firmly within reach. That would be a significant boost for the group, as he had locked down a starting role in the four matches prior to the injury and found the net twice during that stretch. Once fully cleared, he should be in line to regain a similar role and slide right back into the mix as a key piece in the rotation.