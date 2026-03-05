Linton Maina headshot

Linton Maina Injury: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Maina (ribs) trained all week and could be available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, according to coach Lukas Kwasniok. "Maina and Castro-Montes were both able to train all week. Alessio will also start on the right wing-back on Saturday".

Maina trained all week and could be available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after missing the last four matches due to a ribs injury. The forward had started the four matches prior to the injury, scoring two goals during that span, and his return could provide a boost for the team. He is expected to gradually reclaim his starting role over the coming matches.

Linton Maina
1. FC Köln
