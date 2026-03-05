Linton Maina Injury: Set to return
Maina (ribs) trained all week and could be available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, according to coach Lukas Kwasniok. "Maina and Castro-Montes were both able to train all week. Alessio will also start on the right wing-back on Saturday".
Maina trained all week and could be available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after missing the last four matches due to a ribs injury. The forward had started the four matches prior to the injury, scoring two goals during that span, and his return could provide a boost for the team. He is expected to gradually reclaim his starting role over the coming matches.
