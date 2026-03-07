Linton Maina News: Option off bench Saturday

Maina (ribs) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Maina returns to the squad for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after missing the last four matches with a ribs injury but begins the match on the bench as the staff manage his return to action. The forward trained all week and is available if needed, though he is expected to gradually reclaim his starting role over the coming matches. He had scored two goals in the four matches prior to the injury.