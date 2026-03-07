Linton Maina headshot

Linton Maina News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Maina (ribs) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Maina returns to the squad for Saturday's clash against Dortmund after missing the last four matches with a ribs injury but begins the match on the bench as the staff manage his return to action. The forward trained all week and is available if needed, though he is expected to gradually reclaim his starting role over the coming matches. He had scored two goals in the four matches prior to the injury.

Linton Maina
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linton Maina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linton Maina See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023