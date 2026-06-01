Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 11:07pm

Messi (hamstring) was spotted in team training on Monday with the Argentina squad, confirming he should be fit and available for the World Cup, the squad posted.

Messi had been confirmed with only muscular fatigue after being forced off in Inter Miami's win over Philadelphia Union, and his return to the training pitch is the clearest sign yet that there is nothing serious to worry about ahead of the tournament. The defending world champions will likely have their captain available for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, with the positive update bringing a huge sigh of relief to a nation that always looks to its iconic number 10 to lead the charge on the biggest stage.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
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