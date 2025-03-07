Lionel Messi Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Messi (undisclosed) missed Thursday's CONCACAF match against Cavalier SC due to fatigue and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash with Charlotte, coach Javier Mascherano confirmed in a press conference, as reported by Jose Armando of Deporte Total. "I'm following what the doctors say and he's tired. We also have to learn to play without him."

Messi is a doubt for Sunday's match against Charlotte due to fatigue. He is considered day-to-day and is managing his workload to avoid a future injury. It is unclear when he will be available to return to the match squad. Should he miss time, Benjamin Cremaschi is expected to take on a larger role on the right wing until Messi returns.