Lionel Messi Injury: Goal on seven shots

Messi (undisclosed) scored one goal to go with seven shots (five on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Atlanta United.

Messi started Miami's comeback Sunday, scoring the club's opener in the 20th minute. This was his first goal of the season, making it three goal contributions in two appearances. He has been dropped from the Argentina national team and is now dealing with a muscle injury, so his availability moving forward is uncertain.