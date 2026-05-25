Lionel Messi Injury: Muscular fatigue only

Messi has been confirmed with only muscular fatigue in his left hamstring after being forced off in the 73rd minute of Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union, with the diagnosis not considered a serious injury and his availability for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16 not in doubt, according to the club.

Messi had contributed two assists before the precautionary substitution, and the positive update is a significant relief for both Inter Miami and the Argentine national team. The veteran forward will follow a tailored recovery plan based on his clinical and functional progress, but the nature of the issue as purely muscular fatigue rather than a structural injury ensures the defending world champions will have their captain available for the tournament. That said, if Messi can't start the opener against Algeria, Nico Paz or Giuliano Simeone could step in his spot.