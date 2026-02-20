Lionel Messi Injury: Option for opener

Messi (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against LAFC, according to Lizzy Becherano of ESPN Soccer.

Messi is in the call for Saturday aftern some slight concerns of a hamstring injury, coming after the attacker's training Wednesday. The Argentine should immediately work into the starting XI as Miami starts the campaign to defend their title, still playing not only as one of the best players in the league but also producing at a world-class level. He would record 35 goals and 23 assists last season in 34 appearances (32 starts), a high tally to top, but definitely not out of the picture for the World Cup winner.