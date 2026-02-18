Lionel Messi Injury: Pictured in team training

Messi (hamstring) was spotted in team training Wednesday, the club posted.

Messi has been managing a muscle strain throughout preseason but was back on the training pitch Wednesday, a major boost for Miami as they gear up for Saturday's season opener against LAFC. The Argentine superstar remains a lock-in starter whenever he is fully fit and available, and all signs point to him regaining his place in the starting XI as soon as he gets the green light.