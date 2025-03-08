Lionel Messi Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Messi (undisclosed) is set to be evaluated ahead of Sunday's match against Charlotte and is a possibility, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Franco Panino of MIA Total Futbol. "Leo is much better. ... We're going to evaluate him and we're optimistic if all goes well he will be selected to the game-day roster."

Messi has received a much better update after he was thought to be a doubt for Sunday's match Friday, as he is now a possibility and will be tested ahead of the match. This is positive, although there is still a chance the World-Cup winner doesn't appear. It is truly unknown if this will end the uncertainty around Messi moving forward but this is at least a positive and does reinforce his availability for Sunday.