Lionel Messi Injury: Suffers groin injury

Messi was experiencing discomfort in his adductor and felt it during the match against Atlanta United, the club announced. An MRI on Monday confirmed a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. He stated on social media that it is a minor issue but will require him to miss some time.

Messi is set to miss time with an adductor injury and has no clear return timeline. The issue is considered minor but will depend on how he responds to treatment. Benjamin Cremaschi could see more involvement in the attack during his absence.