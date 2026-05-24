Lionel Messi Injury: Suffers potential injury Sunday

Messi provided two assists but subbed off due to an apparent discomfort during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union, per reporter Franco Panizo.

Messi put in yet another impressive playmaking performance, setting up his side's first and third goals, but he finished with an apparent muscular pain in the left leg and didn't want to take any risk, leaving the field in the 73rd minute. This issue is now a concern for the Argentinian national team, with their World Cup opener coming on June 16. The veteran forward will hope to avoid a major problem, but his status will be monitored in the coming days. If Messi is not fit to start in the international tournament, the Albicelestes could use other offensive options such as Nico Paz and Giuliano Simeone.