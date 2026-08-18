Lionel Messi News: 11 shots, saved PK, and assist in loss

Messi took 11 shots (three on goal), crossed twice, took two corners, suffered two fouls, created one chance, and assisted on Miami's lone goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss at Nashville. He also had a penalty kick saved.

Messi was firing at will, but was unable to break through against Brian Schwake and Nashville SC. He delivered his ninth assist of the season to give Miami a lifeline before half, and peppered the Nashville goal late to no avail. Expect Messi to give Philadelphia all they can handle in Wednesday's Eastern Conference clash at Philadelphia.