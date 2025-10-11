Messi made a quick return despite being away with the Argentinian national team for the international break. The star attacker is now a strong attacking threat for the final pair of regular-season fixtures as he looks to beat Denis Bouanga for the scoring title. However, Messi has failed to add to his total of 24 goals in his last three matches played, tallying just three assists in that span. His presence in the initial squad allows Miami to play a more offensive formation than expected, with Baltasar Rodriguez and Tadeo Allende supporting him on the wings.