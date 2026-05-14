Lionel Messi News: Brilliant in win
Messi scored two goals and assisted once from six shots and four chances created in Wednesday's 5-3 win over FC Cincinnati.
Messi was involved in everything throughout Wednesday's win. He scored twice, he added an assist and he created four chances as well. It was a brilliant performance right from the start for the brilliant midfielder. He was incredible throughout the match and continues to be the best player in MLS.
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