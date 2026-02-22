Lionel Messi News: Four shots in opener

Messi registered four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Messi was in the starting XI and looked to pull the strings in the season opener, but LAFC's compact back line and relentless midfield pressure clogged the middle and took away his clean looks in dangerous areas. His most dangerous sequence came early in the second half when he slipped a pass to Facundo Mura, whose cross set up German Berterame for a header that flashed wide of the near post. Miami ramped up the pressure after the break in search of an equalizer, but that sequence stood as their best chance as LAFC locked things down and secured the clean sheet, with Messi firing four shots (zero on target) while logging the full 90 minutes in a clear sign he's fully past his recent hamstring issues.