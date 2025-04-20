Lionel Messi News: Held goalless again

Messi generated four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Columbus Crew.

While he had another productive match, Messi was held without a goal contribution in his second consecutive match. He took four shots -- his fewest since the season opener -- and created multiple chance in his fifth straight match. He also took five corners and made one clearance as he played the full 90 minutes in his third consecutive match.