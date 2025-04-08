Lionel Messi News: Nets another one

Messi scored one goal to go with eight shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Messi scored for a third consecutive game and is already up to three goals on the season. He set a season-high with eight shots in the match and is up to a whopping 17 shots and 10 shots on target over the last three outings. Additionally, he set a season high with five chances created in the draw.