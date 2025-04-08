Fantasy Soccer
Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Nets another one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Messi scored one goal to go with eight shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Messi scored for a third consecutive game and is already up to three goals on the season. He set a season-high with eight shots in the match and is up to a whopping 17 shots and 10 shots on target over the last three outings. Additionally, he set a season high with five chances created in the draw.

