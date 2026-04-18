Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Nets brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Messi scored two goals while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute before scoring the game winning goal in the 79th while leading Miami in shots and chances created. The legendary attacker has three goals to go along with 17 shots, eight chances created and five crosses over his last three appearances.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
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