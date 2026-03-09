Lionel Messi News: Nets consequential goal in win

Messi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over D.C. United.

Messi's clever chip past the keeper tallied Inter Miami's second goal in their 2-1 victory at D.C. United. After not landing a shot on goal in the season-opener, the World Cup winner has attempted 10 shots (five on goal) and scored three times in his subsequent two appearances (two starts). If Messi remains fit throughout the campaign, look for him to eye the 30-goal mark for the second successive season.