Lionel Messi News: Opens season account with brace

Messi scored two goals to go with eight shots (four on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC.

After a rare blank in the opening gameweek that ended a nine game run of goal contributions, Messi answered with two beautiful finishes from outside the box including his 70th career free kick. Last season he racked up a record breaking 58 goal contributions in 34 games, registering four shots or more in 26 of them. That relentless shot volume has carried into this season, with 12 shots across the opening two games including eight in this game alone.