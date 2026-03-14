Lionel Messi News: Rested Saturday

Messi is not part of the squad to face Charlotte on Saturday due to the coach's decision to rest him ahead of the second leg of the CCC matchup against Nashville, Lizzy Becherano of ESPN reports.

Messi is expected to bounce back to the lineup for both league and CONCACAF action next week, but his absence is a blow to the team's attacking potential in the week four MLS game. The star forward previously scored three goals in as many starts in the 2026 MLS season. Youngster Daniel Pinter is getting a rare opportunity to play in Messi's place against Charlotte.