Lionel Messi News: Scores and assists in shock loss

Messi scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and four chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Messi scored the third and assisted the second goals for Inter Miami as they took a 3-0 lead in 33 minutes. They went on to lose the game 4-3. This brings him to eight goals for this season so far, and this was his first assist of the year. Messi had gone two games with out scoring, despite 16 shots in the two matches and seven chances created. This was the seventh time in eight games that Messi has created three or more chances and was his only assist so far.