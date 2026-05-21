Lionel Messi News: Scores, assists in win
Messi scored one goal and assisted once from nine shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Portland Timbers.
Messi scored the opener with his 12th goal in 13 starts in the season to help Miami win at home. He later logged his fifth assist, all of them in his last fourt starts. The forward also led his side in shots as usual.
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