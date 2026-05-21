Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Messi scored one goal and assisted once from nine shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Portland Timbers.

Messi scored the opener with his 12th goal in 13 starts in the season to help Miami win at home. He later logged his fifth assist, all of them in his last fourt starts. The forward also led his side in shots as usual.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
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