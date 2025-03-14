Fantasy Soccer
Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Scores goal in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Messi featured off the bench in Thursday's 2-0 win over Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF and scored in extra time. He was carefully managed by the staff, coach Javier Mascherano said in the press conference, Miami Herald reports. "We knew Leo wasn't playing for the last three or four games, obviously, we wanted him to play, but had to find the right moment to send him to the pitch. He felt very good, he scored, Jamaican people could see him, so it was a great night for everyone."

Messi played for the first time since the opening MLS game against New York City and scored in extra time. He logged about 40 minutes as he worked on his fitness, which is a positive sign given his impact when available. He should see more playing time on Sunday against Atlanta.

