Lionel Messi News: Scores header

Messi scored one goal to go with 11 shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.

Messi delivered another strong performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin, scoring with a powerful header to equalize early in the match, bringing his tally to five goals in five appearances this season. The forward remained heavily involved throughout, leading the attack with multiple touches in dangerous areas while recording three key passes for the third time this season and a season-high 11 shots. The Argentine continues to be the focal point in attack, constantly delivering crosses and through balls in behind the defense thanks to his vision and passing quality.