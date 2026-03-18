Lionel Messi News: Scores in CONCACAF draw

Messi (rest) started and scored one goal during Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville.

Messi was very active during a 90-minute performance after being reserved in the weekend's MLS clash with Charlotte. However, his effort was not enough for his side to avoid elimination in the continental competition. He'll now look to remain a top contributor in league play, where he has scored three times in as many matches played this year. His return will cause Daniel Pinter to drop back to a substitute role.