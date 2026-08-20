Lionel Messi News: Scores in draw

Messi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Messi returned to scoring form after going three league games without finding the net, though the Argentine had a quiet offensive night otherwise by his usual standards. Beyond the goal, he managed only two free kick shots and created one chance, attempting no dribbles in the game. Still, he remained central to everything Miami produced, involved in four of the team's five shots on the night.