Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Messi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

Messi appeared for just 35 minutes byut was able to provide the match-winner in the 57th minute.This was his second goal of the MLS season, making it four goal contributions this season. He still leads the league with 3.8 shots on target per 90 minutes played, so he will look to beat his total of 21 from last season.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
