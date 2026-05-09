Lionel Messi News: Scores once, assists twice

Messi scored one goal and assisted twice from five shots and four chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win against Toronto FC.

Messi netted his ninth MLS goal of the season and dished out two assists in Saturday's 4-2 road win at Toronto, becoming the fastest player in league history to hit 100 goal contributions in just 64 regular-season matches, blowing past the previous mark of 95 set by Sebastian Giovinco. He threaded a perfect through ball to set up Luis Suarez's 56th minute finish, then got on the scoresheet himself and later picked up another assist on Sergio Reguilon's 73rd minute goal, running the show as Miami's clear difference-maker in a game that was twice interrupted by pitch invaders trying to get close to him. Messi now sits at 59 goals and 41 assists through 64 MLS regular-season appearances, and his nine goals in 11 matches to start 2026 mark his best scoring pace out of the gate since arriving in Miami.