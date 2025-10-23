Messi's new deal will expire at the end of the 2028 MLS season, at a time where the club should already be settled into their new stadium and state-of-the-art facilities. Messi didn't train Tuesday due to discomfort, according to manager Javier Mascherano and per Inter Miami reporter Franco Panizo, but he trained fully Wednesday and Thursday, so he shouldn't have issues playing Friday. Messi is coming off another epic season with the Herons, tallying a league-leading 45 goal contributions thanks to 29 goals and 16 assists. Since joining Miami in 2023, Messi has recorded an impressive 51 goals and 29 assists across 56 regular-season contests.