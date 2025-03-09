Lionel Messi News: Starts on bench
Messi is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Charlotte F.C.
Messi is still not fit to start, however he is on the bench for the clash with Charlotte. It is unclear what the actual reasoning is for the forward's absence, however seems like it was just a muscle overload issue with three matches in one week for Inter Miami. He recorded two assists during the home opener against NYCFC in 90 minutes of play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now