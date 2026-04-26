Lionel Messi headshot

Lionel Messi News: Starts on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Messi registered six shots (three on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus New England Revolution.

Messi created four chances and was also involved in the build-up to Berterame's equalizer in the 75th minute. Despite attempting 16 shots and creating seven chances across his last two appearances, Messi has not recorded a goal contribution in that span. He has scored seven goals in nine matches this campaign but is surprisingly yet to register an assist.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
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