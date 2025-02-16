Lisandro Magallan Injury: Injured in CONCACAF game

Magallan picked up an undisclosed injury in the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Cavalry, Arturo Mendez of Esto en Linea reported Thursday.

Magallan is out for Sunday's encounter with Pachuca, and his recovery time is currently unknown. The absence of both Magallan and Nathan (ankle) represents a massive blow for Pumas, who are now deploying Ulises Rivas and Pablo Bennevendo in central defense.