Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lisandro Magallan headshot

Lisandro Magallan Injury: Injured in CONCACAF game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 4:57pm

Magallan picked up an undisclosed injury in the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Cavalry, Arturo Mendez of Esto en Linea reported Thursday.

Magallan is out for Sunday's encounter with Pachuca, and his recovery time is currently unknown. The absence of both Magallan and Nathan (ankle) represents a massive blow for Pumas, who are now deploying Ulises Rivas and Pablo Bennevendo in central defense.

Lisandro Magallan
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now