Lisandro Magallan Injury: Ruled out against Tigres

Magallan (ankle) won't travel with the team to face Tigres on Saturday, Adriana Maldonado of ESPN reported Friday.

Magallan failed to recover completely from the issue he suffered Wednesday versus Santos. This is a major blow for a side that lacks center-back depth and will have to either deploy left-back Ruben Duarte or give youngster Angel Azuaje a rare chance. Adding to the injury, it's rumored that Magallan is close to leaving the club for personal reasons, so his future participation is a big question mark.