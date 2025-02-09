Lisandro Magallan News: Active in victory

Magallan had two tackles (one won), one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win against Mazatlan.

Magallan had a varied output of defensive stats, contributing to the hosts' clean sheet in an easy challenge. The center-back has featured in each of the first six Clausura 2025 weeks, usually as part of a three-man defense. During that period, he's averaging 37.3 accurate passes and a team-high 6.0 clearances per game, but has been unreliable in other aspects.