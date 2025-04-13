Lisandro Magallan News: Makes two interceptions in draw

Magallan registered two tackles (zero won), two clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Juarez.

Magallan's average outing was enough for him to record a clean sheet, and he completed the full 90 minutes during his first Liga MX game after returning from a minor problem midweek in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He has posted multiple clearances in three consecutive appearances in the domestic competition. He should stay active in future games, but it's hard to trust the UNAM side for clean sheets considering they had allowed 10 goals over five matches before the draw against Bravos.