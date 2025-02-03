Lisandro Martinez Injury: ACL injury feared

Martinez will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, according to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports.

Martinez is feared to have suffered a ruptured ACL and is expected to be out the rest of the season with surgery likely. It's a tough result for Martinez, who was suspected to have suffered a major injury in Sunday's loss. With Martinez on the sideline, Leny Yoro is an obvious candidate for more minutes, but Noussair Mazraoui could also see more time at center-back with Patrick Dorgu now an option at wing-back.