Lisandro Martinez headshot

Lisandro Martinez Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Martinez (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace after receiving no update from manager Michael Carrick, according to Rich Fay of Manchester World.

Martinez is looking to be on the outside looking in after he was absent from the last match with a calf injury, as the defender was given no update heading into the match with Palace. This does leave him doubtful, as it would be a quick turnaround to recover from a calf injury in a week. If this is the case and he misses out, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro will likely start as central defenders, with the duo earning a clean sheet in their last match, a 1-0 win over Everton.

Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lisandro Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lisandro Martinez See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27
SOC
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27
Author Image
Luke Atzert
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago