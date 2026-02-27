Lisandro Martinez Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Martinez (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace after receiving no update from manager Michael Carrick, according to Rich Fay of Manchester World.

Martinez is looking to be on the outside looking in after he was absent from the last match with a calf injury, as the defender was given no update heading into the match with Palace. This does leave him doubtful, as it would be a quick turnaround to recover from a calf injury in a week. If this is the case and he misses out, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro will likely start as central defenders, with the duo earning a clean sheet in their last match, a 1-0 win over Everton.