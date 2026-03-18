Lisandro Martinez headshot

Lisandro Martinez Injury: Eyeing return after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 8:17am

Martinez (calf) is still not an option but eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Michael Carrick. "[Lisandro is] closer, a lot closer. He's getting there, so after this one. I think he'll be alright."

Martinez is nearing a return but is not yet an option, with the defender now eyeing a return after the break, as many expected. That said, he should continue to train over the next week as he builds up fitness, likely fit enough to start when facing Leeds United on April 13. This will be a huge return once he is fit, as he is a regular starting defender and the club is already without another defender due to injury, still waiting on the return of Matthijs De Ligt (back).

Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lisandro Martinez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lisandro Martinez See More
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
5 days ago
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27
SOC
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27
Author Image
Luke Atzert
24 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago