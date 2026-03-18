Lisandro Martinez Injury: Eyeing return after break
Martinez (calf) is still not an option but eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager Michael Carrick. "[Lisandro is] closer, a lot closer. He's getting there, so after this one. I think he'll be alright."
Martinez is nearing a return but is not yet an option, with the defender now eyeing a return after the break, as many expected. That said, he should continue to train over the next week as he builds up fitness, likely fit enough to start when facing Leeds United on April 13. This will be a huge return once he is fit, as he is a regular starting defender and the club is already without another defender due to injury, still waiting on the return of Matthijs De Ligt (back).
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