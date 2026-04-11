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Lisandro Martinez Injury: In contention to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Martinez (calf) is back in team training and in contention to return for Monday's clash against Leeds United, though coach Michael Carrick is taking a measured approach to his comeback. "It's just that call we make. We wouldn't be pushed into anything. It's important that the boys are ready, as important as the next game always is, the most important is always the bigger picture. So, that's a decision that we'll take. He's back training, which is great, and back on the grass, but we've certainly got to make the right decision and make sure he's ready."

Martinez has been sidelined since February's draw at West Ham, missing five consecutive matches with a calf injury, but completing training sessions in Dublin and back at Carrington puts him firmly in the frame for the Leeds United fixture. With Harry Maguire suspended, United may be forced to call upon the Argentine center-back sooner than they had originally planned, giving coach Carrick a welcome headache in the best possible sense heading into what is a crucial home fixture for the Red Devils.

Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United
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