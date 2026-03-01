Lisandro Martinez Injury: Missing Sunday
Martinez (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace but should return soon, according to manager Michael Carrick, per Carl Anka of The Athletic. "He won't be out for very long so we'll just monitor him over the next day, two, three or four days and see when he can come back, but he's not far away."
Martinez is not yet fit after he was likely to miss out either way, with the defender taking his return from a calf injury cautiously. He will likely bid for a spot next week, that is, if he returns to training, appearing not be too far off heading into Sunday's contest. This will be a massive return for the club as he has luckily avoided anything serious, with Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro starting in the center of defense while he is out.
