Lisandro Martinez Injury: Named in squad vs. Milan
Martinez (thigh) is back in Manchester United's squad to face AC Milan, the club announced.
Martinez's return to the squad comes after he missed Wednesday's match against Leeds, with coach Michael Carrick saying at the time the player wasn't quite ready and was being preserved specifically for this fixture. He was heavily involved in Argentina's World Cup run before suffering the thigh injury, contributing through passes and decisive actions on both ends of the field, and scoring a goal and an assist over seven matches. If fully fit by the start of the season, he'll be a strong candidate to feature at the expense of Ayden Heaven. Martinez is expected to build up his match fitness in this final preseason test.
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