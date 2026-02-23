Lisandro Martinez Injury: Out with calf injury

Martinez is out for Monday's match against Everton due to an apparent calf injury, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Yeah, unfortunately he just picked up something during the week. It doesn't seem too bad at all, but we're just kind of working through that at the moment, so he's not available tonight."

Martinez is not with the team Monday as they take the field to face Everton, with the defender suspected to have suffered a calf injury. This is a rough turn for the club, as the defender has started in their past 10 games, without a major resource in the backline. Leny Yoro earns the start in his place, with Martinez likely set for more testing soon and hopefully a quick return, likely to miss around a week or two to recover.